Liga MX: Cruz Azul can surpass the record of points of León I Guardianes 2021

Blue Cross is going through a great moment so far from Guard1anes 2021 League MX tournament. The Machine is the leader of the championship, and watches everyone from the top of the qualification table. Below, he is followed by Club América, which does not stop eating his heels.

Those commanded by Juan Reynoso add 30 units in 12 games played, with great performances by players such as Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez. In addition, the Cementero team threatens to surpass León’s record for victories of the professional era, with 12 consecutive victories in a tournament.

Actually, Cruz Azul has a record of 10 wins in a row. He could even things out with the Esmeralda in their match against Chivas, although, first, they will have to overcome Juárez. To go to León and break the record, his important appointment will be against azulcrema, on matchday 15.

Cruz Azul wants to break the record. Jam Media.



It should be noted that La Fiera achieved this record in the 2018-19 season. Their streak began on matchday four against Querétaro, and ended on matchday 16 when they fell to Chivas.

Teams with +10 wins in a row in the Professional League Era. 12 Leon / Closing 2019

10 Cruz Azul / Guardians 2021

10 Cruz Azul / 1971-72 pic.twitter.com/p3P2iJlUMO – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras)

March 21, 2021





On the other hand, La Maquina is already thinking about what will be its next match for the competition and continuing to win. It will be measured against FC Juárez next Saturday, April 3, and will be played from 10:30 p.m. in central Mexico.