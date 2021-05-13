Liga MX: Cruz Azul burst into arbitration in networks after losing to Toluca

Cruz Azul’s Machine lost two goals to one against the Red Devils of Toluca on the Nemesio Diez Stadium field in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla.

After the game, Cruz Azul complained about the arbitration after the penalty charged to Rubens Sambueza in the second half, noting that it is incredible that the referee did not even go to review the play.

“According to the referee,” the foul “did not even merit the revision.”, Expressed the La Machine team after the maximum penalty was sanctioned.

However, specialists in the arbitration issue such as Felipe Ramos Rizo, assured that the play was well marked and that there is no controversy in this regard.

With the final result of 2-1, Cruz Azul only needs to win a goal to zero, as long as Toluca does not manage to convert a goal on the Azteca Stadium field due to the goal of the away goal.

