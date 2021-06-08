Liga MX: Cruz Azul boasts its tremendous Closing 2021 with “dedication” to the detractors

The Cruz Azul Machine continues with the celebrations of the “Novena” after being crowned in the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, and on this occasion, they decided to “dedicate” a video to those who did not believe in the project or in Juan Reynoso, team coach.

Through its social networks, Cruz Azul shared a video that begins with all the messages against the campus received after the bad start, for which Reynoso was even asked to leave.

In addition, messages from journalists such as Jéctor Huerta, Adal Franco, Álvaro Morales, Jorge Pietrasanta, among others, are included, who assured that the Machine would not be able to lift in the Clausura 2021, much less end its title drought.

The video progresses and the victories in a row begin to arrive, the pass to the semifinals, the final and ends with the championship against Santos Laguna.

In the end, Cruz Azul not only boasts having achieved the ninth star, but also being the best defense, the best offense and the record of 12 wins in a row.

