Liga MX: Cruz Azul announces friendly match against Austin Bold FC

The Cruz Azul Machine announced that it will play a friendly match against the squad of Austin Bold FC who plays in the USL Championship, considered the second division of soccer in the United States, on July 10 prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

Cruz Azul, through its official social networks, invited his fans to be present on July 10 on the field of Bold Stadium in Austin, Texas United States, for the preparation duel that they will have against Bold Stadium, thinking about the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas receives ‘help’ from AuronPlay, famous youtuber, to sign Rodolfo Pizarro

“The Machine goes to Texas! See you on July 10, @AustinBoldFC. @CruzAzul x @Socio_MX ”, published Cruz Azul along with a promotional image of the match.

For now, Cruz Azul is still seeing the issue of several renovations towards the 2021 Opening of the MX League where everything seems to indicate that Jesús Corona and Pablo Aguilar will continue in the team and will renew for one more year with the cement institution.

For their part, there are other players who have a more uncertain future and it is not known if they will continue in the team, but everything is in progress for Cruz Azul and in the next few days it seems they will continue to give news on these issues.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content