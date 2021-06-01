Liga MX: Cruz Azul and the rest of the teams that ended their ‘curse’ this 2021

This 2021 has been atypical in soccer, not only in Mexico, but throughout the world. With the victory of Blue Cross After 23 years without a league title, we look back at the champions who broke a drought in their respective leagues.

The Atlético de Madrid He raised the trophy again after 7 seven years in which he saw Real Madrid and Barcelona play glory in Spain. On the other hand, Gerrard’s Rangers broke Celtic’s hegemony and were crowned after 10 years.

We moved to France, where the LOSC Lille de Eugenio Pizzuto was champion against all odds after 10 years of watching PSG dominate Ligue 1. Portugal, Sporting Lisbon, joy returned to his hobby after 19 years.

➤ Cruz Azul champion of Mexico after 23 years.

➤ Sporting champion of Portugal after 19 years.

➤ Inter champion of Italy after 11 years.

➤ Lille champion of France after 10 years.

➤ Scottish champion Rangers after 10 years.

➤ Athletic champion of Spain after 7 years.

Finally, the longest, Cruz Azul beat Santos Laguna 2-1 on aggregate. The fans watched their team lose finals for 23 years; However, after being leaders of the tournament and with the last player to lift the trophy on the bench, he was champion again.