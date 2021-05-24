Liga MX: Cruz Azul and the message to Jesús Corona that ‘upset’ the fans prior to the final

The Cruz Azul Machine is 180 minutes away to be able to break the 23 and a half year drought of not being able to make the Olympic lap in the MX League, waiting for his rival who will leave the series between the Puebla Strip Y Santos Laguna.

After being one of the great figures of the second leg against the Tuzos del Pachuca, the celestial team led by Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso has dedicated an emotional message on social networks to goalkeeper José de Jesús Corona.

“COME CROWN!” They wrote next to a photo of the Mexican goalkeeper after the end of the second leg.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the cement manufacturers on social networks were immediate, showing their illusion that it will lead them to win the title of the Clausura 2021 tournament.

My captain has raffled it for us and I’m sure he will be rewarded ❤️ – TEAM JAIBER # HazQueSuceda (@ LuciaRenteria4) May 24, 2021

Incredible about the captain.

This must be your tournament, OUR TOURNAMENT. – Fher Gómez (@FergieGo) May 24, 2021

The face of @ jesuscorona01 says it all, you can see the desire to be a champion, just like @ catadominguez04

Come on, you guys deserve it, and an apology from many of us.

With all bastards! It is if we do not take it! – I Am The Wolf. (@ Lf51W) May 24, 2021

Thanks for everything Capi !!! This cup will be Blue and you have it more than deserved. Supporting the Machine with everything from South Texas !!!! – Eliud (@ Eliud_03) May 24, 2021

Like the best wines. This tournament has been the one in which he has had the best level. Our captain. – Josué Raga (@josue_raga) May 24, 2021

Good for our goalkeeper who had a good tournament.

COME, BLUES. – カ ル ロ ス (4/6) (@elpatas_guangas) May 24, 2021

MY CAPITAAAAN ❤ – Marlennee ♡ (@MarleenneM) May 24, 2021