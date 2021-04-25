Liga MX: Cruz Azul and the marks it reached after defeating Atlético de San Luis

The Cruz Azul Machine won at the Azteca Stadium against Atlético de San Luis, on Matchday 16 of Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, where they achieved two new records in a great season under the command of Juan Reynoso.

According to information from Gus Vega, the Machine He reached 13 victories in a season for the first time in his history and can still increase this mark, as he still lacks the match on Date 17 against the Xolos from Tijuana.

In addition to this, the Cruz Azul de Juan Reynoso managed to reach 40 points, tying the historical record of the institution, which was achieved by the cement team in the Winter 98 Tournament.

• For the FIRST TIME (short tournaments), CRUZ AZUL wins 13 MATCHES in the regular phase. • There are already 40 POINTS, tying the institutional record of the Winter 98 ‘team. • 1 point behind the Liga MX RECORD: León 41 in 17 games. Juan Reynoso’s Machine is already historic. pic.twitter.com/wWovbmaHdB – Gus Vega (@gvegap) April 25, 2021

Now, with the direct league ticket secured for a couple of days, the Machine still has a couple of records in its sights, such as the León points mark, which achieved 41 in 17 games.

He will also seek to tie the record of points of the Eagles of Club América, which achieved 43 units, but in a tournament where two more days were played than in this Clausura 2021.

