Liga MX: Cruz Azul and the “curse” that awaits you if you break the record for victories

The Cruz Azul Machine will look for this day 14 of the Closing 2021 tie the record for short tournament wins in the MX League, which belongs to Club Leon, when the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara is measured in the Aztec stadium.

However, this record could have “consequences” for the Machine and his main aspiration, which is the league title, because according to information from Infobae, no team that has tied or exceeded the record of victories has won that campaign.

América was the first team to set a record of wins in a row in short tournaments, with 8 wins in Summer 97. However, they ended up being eliminated in the league by Monarcas Morelia.

In Apertura 2004, Veracruz tied the streak of 8 games in a row with victory and classified as the general leader in the league, where it was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Pumas, who would end up being champions.

Chivas was the third team to tie this 8-win mark at the 2010 Bicentennial Tournament, but again Morelia would appear in the quarterfinals to send home the Sacred Rebaño.

Cruz Azul already had this curse, because in the Clausura 2014 they reached 8 consecutive wins and were eliminated by León in the league, after closing the championship badly.

The Toluca Devils surpassed this mark and in the 2018 Clausura they managed to reach nine victories in a row. Chorizo ​​Power managed to reach the final of that tournament, but ended up losing to Santos Laguna.

León is the team that currently holds the record for consecutive wins, achieving 12 victories in the Clausura 2019. However, in the final they ended up losing to the UANL Tigres.

Curiously, the Fiera’s streak came to an end against Chivas del Guadalajara, who will be the Machine’s next rival and one of the last obstacles to achieving a new record, which could cost the cement producers quite dearly.

