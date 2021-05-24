Liga MX: Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna decorate in the ideal XI of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021

This weekend the semifinals of the second leg of the Closing 2021, which won Blue Cross Y Santos Laguna, so Liga MX revealed the ideal XI of the penultimate instance of Mexican soccer.

In the goal is Jesús Corona, who had two important interventions to leave his goal at zero. In defense, Matheus Doria, one of the great surprises of the tournament. At his side, the unreachable Pablo Aguilar. For the bands, Orrantia and Jesus Rivero, two players with different characteristics, but being key pieces in their teams.

For his part, in the midfield, one of the best in the tournament is Luis Romo, who is accompanied by Gorriarán. The band has the presence of two fast and charming players like Orbelín Pineda and Ayrton Preciado.

Finally, something that should make the fans happy, since, in this stellar picture, there are two Mexicans who command the attack, we talk about Santiago Giménez, who scored a goal, and Eduardo Aguirre, being important in the game of Going.