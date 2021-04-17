Liga MX: Cruz Azul and its great advantage against Club América in the Clásico Joven

The Eagles of America and the Cruz Azul Machine will star in the most anticipated match of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in a new edition of Classic Young in the action of the day 15.

Referee Fernando Guerrero has been selected as the head of the actions in the monumental Azteca stadium between Azulcremas and Celestes, to be held this Saturday, April 17.

With the ‘Singer’ Guerrero as the main whistler, the Noria team has a favorable balance against the Coapa squad, being the eighth time that the Young Classic of the MX League will whistle in his career.

WARMING UP THE YOUNG CLASSIC These are the clashes between America Cruz Azul that the 'Singer' Fernando Guerrero has called, and this Saturday he will do it again in the most anticipated clash of Guard1anes 2021 BBVA MX.

In the seven editions of the Young Classic where the referee Fernando Guerrero has worked, the Cruz Azul Machine has the balance in its favor with four wins, three draws and a single defeat, with eight goals in favor and only two against.

The Eagles of America and the Cruz Azul Machine expose their respective streaks of consecutive victories in the current Clausura 2021 tournament, in a new edition of the Liga MX Youth Classic.

