Liga MX: Cruz Azul and Club América, ‘victims’ of ticket resale prices

Club América and La Maquina de Cruz Azul will have the return of their fans at the Azteca Stadium for the Vuelta matches in Los Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX after more than a year of being without an audience in its stands, so the ‘reseller’ has already taken advantage of this situation to raise the ticket price up to 20 times its original cost.

With the possibility of receiving up to 25% of its capacity, equivalent to 21,750 approximately people, the Azteca Stadium would guarantee a ‘full’ after 14 months of waiting from Cruz Azul and América fans, who would have to pay large amounts for a resale ticket.

The official sale of tickets started this Wednesday for the subscribers of the cream club with costs from 300 to 600 pesos, nothing compared to the 12,500 pesos that they would have to pay when reselling on an internet site.

According to the ESPN report, fans who have already secured their ticket for the Vuelta game between America and Pachuca next Sunday, have put them on sale from 2,300 pesos, these being the cheapest.

Among the most expensive tickets on the website you could find between 9,500 and 12,444 pesos in the middle and lower part of the property.

The fans of America would not be the only one that would suffer from the resale, since the tickets for the Cruz Azul vs Toluca game are also on resale from 1,500 to 9,500 pesos.

