Liga MX: Cruz Azul and Club América ‘crush’ Chivas with more victories in the football year

Cruz Azul and Club América will meet in a new edition of the Clásico Joven in the match corresponding to day 15 of Clausura 2021, a meeting that is considered for the moment, the match of the tournament, due to the great moment that both clubs are experiencing in Liga MX being the leader and sub-leader of the competition respectively, while Chivas He is out of the repechage zone and could be out of the first 12 places.

However, beyond the good times that Cruz Azul and Club América are living, they have been the two clubs that have obtained the most victories in the 2020-2021 football year in both tournaments, leaving Chivas far behind.

According to the Hora de Futbol portal, Cruz Azul is the Liga MX team with the most wins in the year, since it has 21, while América has 20 wins in both tournaments, both in the current Clausura 2021 and in the Opening 2020.

Wins in the football year 20-21 21 Blue Cross

20 America

18 Lion

15 Monterrey

13 Saints

12 UNAM

11 Puebla

11 Tigers

11 Toluca

9 Atlas

9 Guadalajara

9 Mazatlan FC

9 Necaxa

9 Pachuca

8 Queretaro

8 Tijuana

7 FC Juárez

6 Athletic SL

On the other hand, Chivas has only won 9 games in the last two tournaments in Liga MX, being below teams like Puebla, Tigres, Toluca, which between all of them have 11 victories, while Atlas has the same victories as the herd.

In the current Clausura 2021, Cruz Azul is the leader with 36 points, while América is sub-leader with 34 points, while Chivas is outside the repechage zone with 13 units in position 15 of the classification.

