Liga MX: Cruz Azul and Club América could join the Liga de Expansión MX

The Liga de Expansión MX will increase the number of teams from 16 to 18 for the following season, as both Rayados subsidiary team, and the champion of the Premier League, Irapuato, will join in the Silver Division in the 2021-2022 season.

Rayados will follow in the footsteps of Chivas and Pumas and will have a subsidiary team, a situation that put Cruz Azul and the Águilas of Club América to think about and they would be analyzing being part of this division.

According to Jaime Ordiales himself, the situation is being analyzed in the board of directors, since since its creation, they received the invitation to take part, however, only Chivas and Pumas accepted.

In the event that América and Cruz Azul decided to ‘enter’ this project, there would be 20 teams in the Liga de Ascenso MX and there would be 5 affiliate teams of the Division.

Cruz Azul Hidalgo lost the final of the Premier League and had they won it, they would have won the position in the Expansion League, however, it could be the headquarters of Azul’s subsidiary team, should it reach the Division.

