Liga MX: Cruz Azul and Chivas arrive “evenly” to the J14 duel

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will visit the Cruz Azul Machine on Matchday 14 of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, in a meeting that, according to the history between them, will be quite “even”.

Although Blue Cross arrives as a wide favorite because he is the general leader of the competition, and because Chivas still does not convince, the last duels where the Flock Visits to the capital show a fairly even record.

Also read: Club América will not ‘give away’ Santiago Naveda, they expect a millionaire offer

In the last ten games where Chivas visits Cruz Azul, the balance is six draws, two victories for Guadalajara and two victories for the Cement Machine, so it seems that it is difficult for the celestial team to receive the Flock.

| | Chivahermanos, these are the results of the last visits to La Maquina, 3 draws, a victory and a defeat Who do you think will win this match? pic.twitter.com/hcnLBOGA77 – Herd Leaders (@lideresrebano) April 7, 2021

In relation to the last six league games (home and away), Cruz Azul does have dominance over Guadalajara, accumulating four victories, a draw and only lost once.

For this meeting, the Machine arrives as the general leader with 33 points and a streak of 11 games without losing. While Guadalajara is in position 15 with 13 units, being the Liga MX team with the most draws so far in Clausura 2021 (7).

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: