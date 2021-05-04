Liga MX: Cruz Azul, América and Chivas arrive stoned to Repechage and Liguilla

The Repechage of Clausura 2021 of Liga MX is close to starting and defining the last four invited to the Mexican Soccer League, phase where Cruz Azul, America, Puebla and Rayados de Monterrey they wait patiently for those who will be their rivals.

Precisely the first three clubs classified to the Liguilla; Cruz Azul, America and Puebla; They are part of the teams that best closed the tournament, although they were not the ones that signed the best streak, since that ‘achievement’ was taken by the León Club, seeded in sixth position, since La Fiera’s team added 12 of the last 15 possible points.

Taking into account tied victories, the team that arrives the most stoned is Pachuca, as the Tuzos closed with three consecutive victories in the last three days, followed by Chivas, who tied three victories, cutting them with an equal one on date 17.

The teams that arrive in the worst shape are Toluca (3 pts), Santos (5 pts), Querétaro (7 pts), Santos (7 pts), Tigres (8 pts) and Rayados (9 pts), who did not reach 10 points.

The clubs with the best streak are: León (12 pts), Cruz Azul (11 pts), Puebla (11 pts), América (10 pts), Pachuca (10 pts) and Chivas (10 pts).

This is how they closed the tournament in their last 5 matches (Order from J13 to J17) Cruz Azul: VVEVE América: VVEDV Puebla: VVVEE Rayados: VDDDV Santos: EDVDE León: VVVDV Atlas: VDEDV Pachuca: EDVVV Chivas: DVVVE Tigres: DVEVE Toluca : DDDVD Roosters: DVEVD

V: Victoria; E: Tie; D: Defeat

