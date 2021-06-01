Liga MX: Cruz Azul already looks “the ninth” in its facilities

After 23 years of waiting, the Cruz Azul Machine managed to get the league title this 2021 Clausura Tournament, after beating Santos Laguna in the final, and the celestial team already boasts the ninth star everywhere.

A few hours after being crowned champion, Cruz Azul has already “updated” the shields found throughout the La Noria facilities for the new version with “the ninth”.

This fact caught the attention of several fans, who came to the facilities of the celestial table to take a photo with the new club crest to celebrate one more league title.

THERE IS THE NEW BLUE CROSS SHIELD UPDATED WITH THE NINTH STAR YES, I ALREADY CRYED AGAIN, FRIENDS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The ninth arrived at La Noria.

The last time the Machine managed to lift a league trophy was in Invierno 97, when it beat the Esmeraldas del León in the final in a dramatic final, where Carlos Hermosillo became a hero.

After this, the cement manufacturers reached six finals in the following years, losing all of them until the seventh opportunity came against Santos Laguna, in this Clausura 2021.

