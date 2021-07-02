Liga MX: Cruz Azul already knows the price of Mario Pineida, his possible reinforcement

The Cruz Azul Machine is slowly but surely assembling itself in this summer transfer market; first ensuring the continuity of the base of the champion team in Liga MX and then thinking about the addition of reinforcements for the Opening 2021 that starts at the end of this month of July, so the celestial ones are already probing the South American market.

Since the beginning of last month, the name of Mario pineida, winger who plays in the Barcelona from Ecuador, was put up as a strong candidate for reinforcement of the celestial, but the club of Guayaquil He is not willing to show flexibility in the departure of his footballer.

Pineida has a contract until 2023 and, according to information revealed by the journalist Carlos Córdova, Barcelona is not willing to negotiate the pass of its player in this summer market, much less in a loan assignment, so Cruz Azul would have to disburse three million dollars to separate him from the Canaries.

“About Mario Pineida. It was only asked from Cruz Azul and Barcelona has not received any offer. Barcelona’s response is that this market is not coming out. They would have to put up $ 3 million. by the Ecuadorian team. No loans, ”Cordova posted.

The so-called Pitbull Pineida is valued at 800 thousand euros, so the 3 million dollars would be the value of the possible termination clause of the selected Tricolor.

Pineida plays as a left back but can do right back work. With 28 years of age, Mario Pineida has played in four different teams in Ecuador, being selected Under 20 on 12 occasions and summoned in 8 more with the largest, participating in the recent South American Qualifiers and in this Copa América.

The Ecuadorian has 314 official matches, registering 7 goals and 17 assists.

This is how Mario Pineida plays:

