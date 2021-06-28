Liga MX: Cruz Azul adds ‘Quick’ Mendoza to his preseason without announcing his signing

The Cruz Azul Machine is working on its preseason for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League after winning the Mexican soccer title in the last Clausura 2021 by beating Santos Laguna in the final, and Luis Angel Mendoza, which would be a reinforcement of the cement producers, he would already be training with Juan Reynoso’s team from this weekend.

According to information from ESPN, the ‘Quick Mendoza, which would be a reinforcement of Cruz Azul from Mazatlán FC that would arrive free to the La Noria team, would already be part of the preseason work of Juan Reynoso’s team despite the fact that La Maquina does not yet introduce the player.

As detailed in the information, the reasons why Cruz Azul has not yet officially presented ‘Quick’ Mendoza are unknown, but according to various information, it is already training and preparing for the 2021 Apertura.

For now it is known, according to club sources, that Mendoza has already passed the club’s medical examinations, although Cruz Azul has not communicated anything formally on the matter and at the moment they have not presented it officially.

“The signing is not yet official! Quick Mendoza already trains with Cruz Azul. ”, ESPN reported on its website.

In the last season with Mazatlán FC, Luis Ángel “el Quick” Mendoza played a total of 16 games, in which he accumulated 1,023 minutes of play and got an assist.

