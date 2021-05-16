Liga MX: Cristo González, ex Real Madrid, spoke about his possible arrival at Club América

Christ Gonzalez, former Real Madrid striker, spoke about the supposed interest that Club América has in reinforcing the team led by Santiago Solari for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX.

In an interview with Onda Cero, the current attacker for Udinese from Italy, pointed out that Santiago Solari likes him a lot as a player but at the moment there is nothing concrete with América.

Read also: Liga MX League: The favorite teams to go to the Semifinals in the Clausura 2021

He also added that he has great appreciation for the current coach of the Eagles, since he gave him the opportunity in the first team of Real Madrid.

“Not directly, but I know that the coach liked me, he gave me confidence in Madrid’s first team. I know that they are doing very well there. I have a good friend there who is Álvaro Fidalgo, but at the moment they haven’t told me anything, ”he declared.

AMERICA Cristo González, a Spanish striker who belongs to Udinese in Italy, talks about the possible interest of America. The 23-year-old is on loan to Mirandés of the Spanish 2nd Division, where he has 6 goals and 2 assists in 1,486 minutes. pic.twitter.com/XNlaFUTl4F – Josh #VolemosJuntos (@JoshimarMM) May 15, 2021

“I know that the coach liked me, he already showed me, but right now I’m not thinking about next year at the moment so, we’ll see.” Added González.

It should be noted that Cristo González is on loan with Mirandés of the Second Division of Spain where he adds six goals and two assists in 1486 minutes.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content