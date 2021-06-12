Liga MX: Cristian Tello, ex Barcelona, ​​the impossible ‘dream’ of Club América for AP21

Cristian Tello, former player and youth squad of Barcelona, ​​would be in the sights of Club América for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, however, the shortage of money in the coffers of the Coapa club would prevent his arrival at the Nest.

As revealed by John Sutcliffe, the current Real Betis player is very much liked on the board of América, but the pandemic and therefore the lack of money, makes his arrival almost impossible, unless several footballers come out who no longer enter into plans. .

In addition, Sutcliffe sees it difficult for Boca Juniors to finally buy Roger Martínez for the amount that Club América wants to receive, and that money would help for a possible arrival of Tello that would be around 12 million euros.

“Note that there is no money in America, the pandemic affected them. They had given me the information that they liked and like a lot Christian Tello, the former Barcelona player now at Betis, I asked and they told me no, there is no money. “, He revealed.

Cristian Tello began his career with FC Barcelona and has played for teams such as Espanyol in Barcelona, ​​Porto in Portugal, Fiorentina in Italy and Real Betis.

With the Selection of Spain it played a party with the absolute one and 26 comparisons in inferiors. At 29 years of age, Tello is valued at 7.5 million euros.

