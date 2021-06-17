Liga MX: Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón spoke about the rumors of a possible departure of Chivas

The team of Chivas continues to do preseason for the Opening 2021, since, they do not want to do a performance like the one a few months ago, in which they did not qualify for the repechage in the Clausura.

One of the players who has been on duty since his arrival has been Cristian Calderon, who has been alternating between the first team and the Tapatio of the Expansion League. In an interview for Chivas TV, the former Necaxa player pointed out that this Chivas team will be different from the last tournament

“Chivas will be very different, it will be an excellent tournament, I see the squad very well, the National Team is the basis of us. It will be a good tournament, there is no magic wand, but we have to trust and believe in ourselves. We also have to trust our teammate. next door and that’s how things will happen ”.

Calderón has been one of the names that has come up to leave the team in this transfer market; however, the player hopes to remain with the rojiblanco box, indicating that one of the advantages he has is playing in different positions.