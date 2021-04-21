Liga MX: Coyote hopes that Tapatío players will be Chivas’ first reinforcements

Coach Alberto coyote of Tapatio in Liga de Expansión MX, hopes that its players will be the first reinforcements of Chivas in the MX League, after the team’s bad step in this Guardians Tournament 2021

At this moment, yes, because I know the quality of the Tapatío players, I am with them every day, I know the illusion they have of reaching the first division, I see it daily the way they work, in the way in which they sacrifice to have an opportunity and the most important thing is that essence of the quarry, “said Alberto Coyote.

According to information from Karen Peña from ESPN, Alberto Coyote asked that some of his players in the Expansion League be reinforcements of the first team for the next tournament.

“Our main objective is to develop the players to reach the First Division. There are several elements that have highlighted this tournament and in part it is thanks to teamwork. “ ⚪️ @ Beto6Coyote pic.twitter.com/H2kIEMsF4o – Tapatío (@TapatioCD) April 8, 2021

Alberto Coyote highlighted the quality of their elements and the love they feel for defending the jersey, the essence they bring from the quarry and how they sacrifice to be able to stand out in the MX League with Chivas.

