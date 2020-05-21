Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the capital’s government, decreed that all non-essential activities, including football, cannot be reactivated before the first half of June.

With the critical situation in Mexico City at least until June, 15 because of Covid-19, the return of the Liga MX would be given after that date, although behind closed doors.

For him high risk of contagion and the increased demand for service in hospitals the country’s capital will continue to Red light, reported this day Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government.

Given this situation and being football a non-essential activity it would be after that date when the return can be made, and in case the matches would have to be without fans.

“Sports events without public previous test of the athletes” is what was presented in the sports aspect in the “Gradual plan towards the new normality in Mexico City”.

We present the Gradual Plan towards #NewNormalityCDMX, which will be based on a Daily Epidemiological Traffic Light according to hospital occupation: 🔴 Red

🟠 Orange

🟡 Yellow

🟢 Green Mexico City will remain at Red Light at least until June 15. https://t.co/gFwifJAygI – CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) May 20, 2020

Although it is estimated that the red light may change on June 15, That date could be extended to July 1, although it will be determined over the days and if the situation improves in this city.

The Epidemiological Traffic Light of the Gradual Plan towards #NewNormalityCDMX will move according to the hospital capacity and responsible behavior of the citizens. 👇 🔴 Remember that we are still at Red Light. For now #SalvaVidas ❤️ # QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/bpMm0bKMjq – CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) May 20, 2020

According to the Liga MXIn recent days, rumors have emerged that the Closing 2020 will be canceled, something that would become official next week, when the team owners meet.

Although the executives work in search of reactivating the Mexican contest, it will be the Monday when the final decision is made, because the return to activities may vary in the team headquarters of the maximum circuit.

(With information from Notimex)