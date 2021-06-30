Liga MX: Cooperativa confirms the permanence of Cruz Azul Hidalgo

After the rumors about the possible disappearance of Cruz Azul Hidalgo from the MX Premier League, the directive of the celestial team has reported that it will remain in office as part of the training in the basic forces of the institution.

Through a statement issued on its social networks, the Cooperative has revealed the details of our structure that the cement producers will have from the next 2021-2022 season in Mexican soccer.

“Today, it is time to return to the values ​​that made Cruz Azul one of the leading and most popular teams in our country. It is time to restructure the scheme with which the club was administered for many years.”

“We are convinced that the colors and love of the jersey create personal commitments with the team and, of course, with the entire fans. That is why, in this new approach and with the purpose of providing better preparation conditions, the Cruz Azul Hidalgo’s team will be retaken as part of the Basic Forces of the club, in order to strengthen our quarry and be able to count on that hotbed of dedicated, well-trained young people loyal to our colors, “the statement said.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Hidalgo team finished as runner-up in the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX Premier League, when they were defeated in the final against the Freseros from Irapuato.

