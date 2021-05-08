Liga MX: Congratulations to Chivas on its 115th anniversary of life

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara there are long tablecloths, this May 8, the Sacred Flock celebrates 115 years of history, something that did not go unnoticed by Mexican Soccer.

Rebaño Sagrado is one of the largest teams in Mexico, it is recognized for its great history and year after year it celebrates with its fans its success and a great tradition of playing with only Mexican players throughout its history.

This is how players, soccer teams and different leagues have come together to celebrate the rojiblanco team this Saturday.

Today we celebrate 115 years of union, history and identity, the one that fills our chest with pride in every conversation when we talk about our greatest principle, that of being pure Mexicans, up @Chivas! #CXV pic.twitter.com/ Lf7vUYgLLM – Amaury Vergara Z. (@Amauryvz) May 8, 2021

Congratulations to my @Chivas! 115 years of history for the most important club in Mexico. I will always be grateful for having been part of their history, I carry them in my heart. pic.twitter.com/fKBtZqxRkb – Oswaldo Sánchez (@SanOswaldo_TD) May 8, 2021

Congratulations to LAS CHIVAS DEL GUADALAJARA @ Chivas for its 115 years. The most popular team in our country. The most beloved team. The Mexico team! pic.twitter.com/W9zjS3Eatu – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) May 8, 2021

Throughout its history, Chivas have achieved 12 Liga MX championships, 4 Cup titles, 7 Champion of Champions, a super MX Cup, 2 Concachampions, among other regional tournaments.

