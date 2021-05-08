Liga MX: Congratulations to Chivas on its 115th anniversary of life

Football

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara there are long tablecloths, this May 8, the Sacred Flock celebrates 115 years of history, something that did not go unnoticed by Mexican Soccer.

Rebaño Sagrado is one of the largest teams in Mexico, it is recognized for its great history and year after year it celebrates with its fans its success and a great tradition of playing with only Mexican players throughout its history.

Also read: Goal by Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano in Spezia vs Napoli (Video)

This is how players, soccer teams and different leagues have come together to celebrate the rojiblanco team this Saturday.

Throughout its history, Chivas have achieved 12 Liga MX championships, 4 Cup titles, 7 Champion of Champions, a super MX Cup, 2 Concachampions, among other regional tournaments.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content