Liga MX: Colo Colo will terminate Nicolás Blandi’s contract, opportunity for Querétaro?

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro apparently have a great opportunity in sight to reinforce their lead for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League with Colo Colo striker Nicolás Blandi, since the Chilean team will terminate his contract to make it free player.

According to information from the EnCancha newspaper, Colo Colo wants to release Blandi, Cruz Azul’s old desire in the MX League, to have a vacant quota of foreigners and be able to sign a ‘9’ like Gustavo Quinteros, so Querétaro, which apparently would have an interest in the player, could undertake his incorporation.

As detailed in the information, Nicolás Blandi would have been offered to Independiente de Avellaneda although at the moment it has not been possible to confirm whether these information are mere rumors or are on the right track, so Gallos Blancos could compete to hire a striker at cost zero.

Colo Colo proposed to Nicolás Blandi to terminate the contract. All the details here. https: //t.co/OwNX48aDfk – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 27, 2021

It should be remembered that Nicolás Blandi ends his contract with Colo Colo in December 2022 and the Argentine has made it clear on several occasions that he wants to fulfill said contract, but the Andean club does not have the same thought since Quinteros wants a ‘9’ of others features for your soccer style.

If this materializes, Blandi would have the letter of freedom to negotiate with whoever he wants and there Querétaro could take advantage of a football where little money is moving due to the pandemic, he can enter the scene and take the Argentine striker for free and continue to strengthen his template for Apertura 2021.

