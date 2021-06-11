Liga MX: Colo Colo wants Santos Laguna striker to be reinforced

Ignacio Jeraldino, Chilean striker for Santos Laguna, would leave the La Comarca Lagunera squad and Liga MX to reinforce the Colo Colo from his country, because the Andean team would be very interested in his services since they need a ‘9’ in area that provides mobility and goals.

According to information from the Chilean newspaper En Cancha, Colo Colo would have Jeraldino in his sights, who did not have much involvement with Santos Laguna, but in the event that this hiring does not happen, they would look for former Pumas UNAM Felipe Mora to reinforce his attack.

Also read: Club América: Kevin Prince Boateng or Andrés Guardado, who is the “covered reinforcement” in El Nido?

Ignacio Jeraldino in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League with Santos Laguna, had participation in 17 games, where he only played 30% of the minutes in those games and has not scored with the Laguneros, being a secondary player for Uruguayan DT Guillermo Almada.

For his part, Felipe Mora had a slightly less discreet step in the MX League with the Pumas, with whom he scored 19 goals and gave three assists in 65 games, although he did not end up being the great figure in the attack of the university squad.

Mora currently plays in MLS with the Portland Timbers with whom he has scored 11 goals and has given five assists in 35 games. However, the favorite seems to be Ignacio Jeraldino who belongs to the Mexican soccer runner-up Santos Laguna and would arrive at the Colo Colo directed by Gustavo Quinteros.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content