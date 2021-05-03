Liga MX: CM de Gallos Blancos angered the Board with a message to Club América

After the Eagles of America indirectly give the pass to the playoffs to the Roosters of Querétaro When they beat the UNAM Pumas, the Queretaro team, on their social networks, launched a message supporting the Eagles and thanking them for beating Pumas.

“America and now.” The CM wrote on social networks, a message that angered the Gallos Blancos board of directors, so Gabo Solares, the Club’s Corporate President, replied and apologized for the message.

“The easy thing would be to erase this foolish comment. However, in this institution errors are assumed at all levels. An apology to the fans, the CT and the players because this comment does not represent us, it is their work that has us today. repechage and in the fight “. He wrote in the tweet of the Querétaro account.

The easy thing would be to delete this foolish comment. However, in this institution errors are assumed at all levels. An apology to the fans, the CT and the players because this comment does not represent us, it is their work that has us today in the playoffs and in the fight. – Gabo Solares (@gabo_solares) May 3, 2021

Given this, the Club América fans “threw” the Manager for his message, because they know that América “helped” to qualify Gallos.

It is worth mentioning that in the Women’s branch, an identical situation occurred, since Gallos Blancos, by defeating Cruz Azul, gave the pass to Club América, who entered as 8th in the classification.

