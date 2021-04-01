Liga MX clubs would have millionaire losses for the Concacaf Champions League

The Liga MX clubs could find themselves with millionaire losses, when playing the next edition of the Concacaf Champions League by not having fans in their stadiums and after the poor prize for the tournament champion.

This new edition of the tournament will be played by Cruz Azul, América, León and Monterrey for the MX League, in the round of 16 with a reciprocal visit for which they will have flight, accommodation and travel expenses.

Read: Mexican National Team: Carlos Salcido recommends reinforcing El Tri with an Olympic champion

Currently of the 4 Mexican teams that will participate in this tournament, only Club León allows its fans access to the stadium with 30%, so the other 3 teams will not have income to offset their travel expenses.

Monterrey and Cruz Azul will have visits to the Félix Sánchez stadium in the Dominican Republic, to face Arcahaie and Atlético Pantoja, while América will play against Olimpia of Honduras and Club León against Toronto FC in the United States.