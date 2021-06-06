Liga MX clubs celebrate the triumph of Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez in the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

The pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez has stolen the covers of the weekend, after conquering the Baku street circuit in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, on the sixth date of the Formula One championship.

After starting the race in sixth place, the Mexican overcame the pressure of the current champion of the highest category of Motorsports Lewis hamilton to take the checkered flag, being his first podium with the Red Bull team in 2021.

After the news, the Liga MX clubs and the different personalities of Mexican soccer have joined the celebration of the triumph of the pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez with emotional messages of congratulations on social networks.