Liga MX: Club Toluca throws a dart at Cruz Azul prior to the first leg in the league

The Red Devils of Toluca and the Cruz Azul Machine will face each other in the quarterfinal round, in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX within the action of the first phase in the league.

A few days away from the first leg to be held at the Nemesio Diez stadium, the Mexican team has begun to spice up the game with an emotional letter to the Celeste painting on social networks.

Through Twitter, the scarlet squad broadcast the video aimed at their fans when he recounted in the voice of the current coach Hernán Cristante the penalty that gave him a Liga MX title against the cement workers in the tournament Opening 2008.

❗There are times when everyone’s effort is in one’s hands. Let’s go to 11!

⚽️ Toluca vs. Blue Cross.

Quarterfinals Guardians 2021.

Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Wednesday May 12.

19:00 hrs. # ForjadosEnElInfierno pic.twitter.com/QeZY6f17kg – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) May 11, 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca will receive a visit from the Cruz Azul Machine next Wednesday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, to be held at the Nemesio Díez stadium.

