Liga MX: Club Toluca confirms the return of its fans in the game vs Cruz Azul in the league

After confirming the return of the fans to Aztec stadium, the Red Devils of Toluca have reported that they received authorization to reopen the Nemesio Díez stadium for the league in the present Closing tournament 2021.

Through a statement, the Mexican team announced that the state health and government authorities will allow the entry of 25% of the total capacity of the property for the first leg of the Quarterfinals against the Cruz Azul Machine.

“We want to let all of our fans know that, according to the change in the epidemiological traffic light and the resumption of activities by the authorities, the opening of the Nemesio Díez stadium will be with a capacity of 25%,” the statement said.

With this, all the places that will see action in the great Mexican soccer party will have the presence of the fans, both the first and second leg matches in the current Clausura 2021 tournament.

The Red Devils of Toluca will seek to achieve an important advantage in the first leg of the Quarterfinals in Liga MX, receiving the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

