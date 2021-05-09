Liga MX: Club Toluca confirms the permanence of Alexis Canelo prior to the playoff

The Red Devils of Toluca have surprised their loyal fans by giving the news of the permanence of forward Alexis Canelo prior to the corresponding game of the repechage round against the Esmeraldas de León.

Through social networks, the Mexican team led by the coach Hernán Cristante They have announced that the Argentine attacker will continue in the ranks of the institution for the 2021-2022 season.

“Let it be clear, this is the @LigaBBVAMX scorer, Pedro Alexis Canelo! @LEXISCANELO. He was, is and will continue to be a Devil forged in hell,” they wrote.

In the absence of the details of his renewal, forward Alexis Canelo will seek to be the key player for the chorizo ​​team to aspire to play the league of the Closing tournament 2021 and leave the current monarch of Liga MX on the way.

It should be noted that the Argentine won his first individual scoring championship in his career in Mexican soccer, registering 11 annotations in 1526 minutes that he was on the field of play.

