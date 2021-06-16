Liga MX: Club Toluca announces its losses for the Apertura 2021 tournament

The Red Devils of Toluca have announced that the defender Gaston Sauro and the offensive ones, Joao Plata, Paolo Yrizar, Enrique Triverio Y Pablo Lopez are the first casualties in the institution heading to Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The Mexican team led by Argentine coach Hernán Cristante announced that the South American and Mexican players no longer belong to the club for the next season in Mexican soccer.

“Good luck in your next projects! Confirmed withdrawals heading to Apertura 2021. #SomosElToluca,” they wrote.

With this, the defender Gastón Sauro and the offensive ones Joao Plata, Paolo Yrizar, Enrique Triverio and Pablo López leave the Red Devils of Toluca without pain or glory, leaving their future in the MX League for the Apertura 2021 tournament in question.

