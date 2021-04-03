Liga MX: Club Tigres with overwhelming dominance over Gallos de Querétaro in La Corregidora

The UANL Tigers in a state of emergency, will seek to resume the path of victory in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, visiting the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, in the action of matchday 13.

The feline team led by the Brazilian coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti he adds a month without managing to add three units in the contest and that has led to him moving away from the playoff zone in the season.

Despite the moments that Monterrey and Queretans live in the Clausura 2021 tournament, the squad of the northern sultana has maintained a long hegemony over the Gallos Blancos in their territory.

Of the last 12 visits to the La Corregidora stadium, the UANL Tigres have registered five wins and seven draws against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, with 19 goals in favor and only eight against.

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro add more than 270 minutes without being able to score against the UANL Tigres playing at home and their last victory at home against the felines occurred in the distant 2009 Apertura tournament.

