Liga MX: Club Tigres suffers hard loss for the match vs Club América

The UANL Tigers will not be able to count on the defender Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez for this Saturday’s duel against the Eagles of Club América, match corresponding to matchday 14 of Guardianes 2021 at the Volcán Stadium.

The ‘Chaka’ cannot be taken into account by the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti due to a blow he suffered in the match against Querétaro. This was reported by Sergio Treviño, a journalist for Fox Sports.

“Luis“ Chaka ”Rodríguez is ruled out against América after he did not recover from a blow to the ankle in the match against Querétaro.” Treviño wrote.

Rodríguez joins Henry Martín in the casualties for the Tigres match against the Eagles, as the Club América match failed to recover and was ruled out.

Luis’ Chaka ‘Rodríguez has played 10 games in the 2021 Clausura of Liga MX where he has started in all these games and played 77% of Tigres’ minutes.

