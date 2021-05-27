Liga MX: Club Tigres seeks the signing of Alexis Duarte

The UANL Tigers are still looking for reinforcements for the 2021 Clausura Tournament and now they would look to South American football, as they would be interested in the defender Alexis Duarte, of Cerro Porteño.

According to information from Arturo Rubín, from Monumental Radio, the management of the Monterrey team seeks a reinforcement for the central, in the face of a possible departure of Francisco Meza, who ends his contract in December and could leave in this summer market.

However, the team now led by Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera will have to “fight” for the 21-year-old defender with the Rayos del Necaxa, who have already approached Cerro Porteño to show their interest in the player.

Alexis Duarte in Group Phase of #Libertadores ✓ 6/6 PJ of holder

✓ 79.3% of defensive duels won

✓ 70.8% aerial duels won

✓ 35 interceptions

✓ 66 recoveries

✓ 14 clearances per game

✓ 89.4% pass accuracy 21 years old pic.twitter.com/E2jkOv5hnj – Zonal Brand (@Marca_Zonal) May 26, 2021

“Through the press that there was an offer from Necaxa. The wish of a player is to get a transfer. If it does not come out, to continue working. To keep fighting. Alexis’s desire is to play in Europe ”, commented Andrés Duarte, the defender’s father.

So far this season, Alexis Duarte has a total of 19 meetings with Cerro Porteño, 13 in Paraguay’s first division and six in the Copa Libertadores.

