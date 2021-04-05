Liga MX: Club Tigres ‘scares’ Querétaro with the help of André-Pierre Gignac

The UANL Tigres face off against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in the match on day 13 of Clausura 2021 on the La Corregidora field where those led by Ricardo Ferretti are in need to get the three points to enter the repechage zone .

Tigres, prior to the game, scared Querétaro by announcing the fact that French striker André-Pierre Gignac scored his only hat-trick in the MX League against Gallos, so they will try to win the match with the best version of the Gallic striker.

“The only hat-trick that @ 10APG has scored as a visitor in Liga-Liguilla has been against Querétaro, on matchday 17 of Clausura 2017. Presented by @BancoAfirme #PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres.”, Tigres shared in networks.

French striker André-Pierre Gignac of the UANL Tigres, has only scored two goals in nine games in the current Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX.

For now, Tigres is in 15th place in the table with 12 points, outside the repechage zone and with high chances of being left out in the regular phase, so the victory against Querétaro will be vital.

