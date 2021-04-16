Liga MX: Club Tigres reveals the call for the match against Pumas UNAM

The UANL Tigres visit the UNAM Pumas on the field of the Olympic University Stadium in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Closing 2021 of the MX League, where those led by Ricardo Ferretti reach this commitment with the need to score points in order to aspire to qualify for the playoff phase of this tournament.

The Tigers, in their official social networks, announced the call for ‘Tuca’ Ferretti for the match against the Pumas, a match against a direct rival for the play-offs positions that will be vital for the royals to continue with hope for what less play one more match of the 17 regular phase matches.

“Group of players who will make the trip to CDMX tomorrow to face matchday 15. Presented by @VivaAerobus #PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres.” Tigres shared in networks.

It should be remembered that Tigres comes from beating FC Juárez three goals by two with a great performance by Uruguayan Nicolás ‘Diente’ López in the engagement, who scored a double to give the felines the units.

For now, the Tigres are in ninth place with 18 points, within the repechage zone, while the Pumas are in 13th place with 16 points, just two points behind the Tigres, so a victory for Andrés’ team. Lillini, would help him pass the royals in points.

