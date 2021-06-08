Liga MX: Club Tigres renews Juan Purata’s contract heading to Apertura 2021

The UANL Tigers have announced that defender Juan Jose Purata will continue in the institution for the start of the institution’s preseason, towards the beginning of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the group of cats led by coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera released the statement announcing that the 23-year-old Mexican defender has renewed with the institution.

“We announced that Juan José Purata renewed his contract to continue defending the colors of Tigres. Let’s give everything, @ JuanjoPurata14! #PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres”, they wrote.

It should be noted that defender Juan José Purata played three games in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX with the Tigres de la UANL, adding 53 minutes on the pitch under the tutelage of Ricardo Ferretti.

