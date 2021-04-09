Liga MX: Club Tigres ‘punishes’ two players before the match vs Club América

24 hours away for the match on matchday 14 of the Liga MX, the UANL Tigres have reported that the footballers Juan Purata Y Francisco Venegas they have been separated from the roster prior to the game against the Águilas del América.

Through a statement, the set of cats led by the Brazilian trainer Ricardo Ferretti They announced that both defenders were left out of the institution’s call for breaking with the health guidelines of the MX League and the club.

“In accordance with the sanitary protocol established by the MX League and the internal regulations of the Tigres Club, we inform that the players Francisco Venegas and Juan José Sánchez Purata were separated from the concentration of the Tigres Club.”

“Both elements will be subject to the sanctions established in the internal regulations of the Club and Liga MX,” the statement said.

It should be noted that the defenders Juan Purata and Francisco Venegas had entered the list of summoned by the felines for the game against the Azulcrema team to be held this Saturday at the university stadium.

The UANL Tigres are looking to return to the path of victory as a local, receiving the visit of the Águilas del América, in the match corresponding to matchday 14 of the MX League.