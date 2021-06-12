Liga MX: Club Tigres presents Florian Thauvin as its reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

After carrying out the corresponding medical tests, the winger Florian Thauvin has been officially presented as the new reinforcement of the UANL Tigres, facing the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference at the University stadium, the French offensive thanked his compatriot André Pierre Gignac to fulfill the dream of defending the colors of the felines in Mexican soccer.

“When I spoke with Gignac, it was very easy and very fast, because I already knew how his life had been here in Monterrey, that the Tigres institution is very large and it was very easy to say that I wanted to come,” he said.

In addition, winger Florian Thauvin said that forward André Pierre Gignac has shared the feeling of facing the Rayados from Monterrey, to his archrival in the city, and about the atmosphere shown by the fans in those games.

“Gignac has told me about the Classic, which is incredible in the city. I like these games a lot, because as a footballer you are prepared for those kinds of games. I will do my best so that the Tigres fans are proud of us,” he declared .

