Liga MX: Club Tigres officially fires Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti (VIDEO)

As promised, coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti has fulfilled the term of his contract and was officially fired from the UANL Tigres bench heading to the Opening tournament 2021.

Through a press videoconference at the club’s facilities, the president Alejandro Rodriguez and the vice president Mauricio Culebro thanked the Brazilian strategist for his dedication and disposition in the third stage within the institution.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso questions the continuity of three figures

“After eleven years of work, dedication and passion, today Ricardo Ferretti says goodbye to our institution. We will always be grateful to him and we wish him the best of success,” they wrote.

After eleven years of work, dedication and passion, today Ricardo Ferretti says goodbye to our institution. We will always be grateful to him and wish him the best of success. # EstoEsTigres pic.twitter.com/wSQ6mifvnE – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) June 1, 2021

With this, the UANL Tigers will begin a new era under the tutelage of the coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera ahead of the start of the club’s preseason towards the Liga MX 2021 Apertura tournament.

Read also: Concacaf launches campaign against the prohibited shout in stadiums (VIDEO)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Tigres de la UANL Ricardo Ferretti Liga MX