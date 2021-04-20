Liga MX: Club Tigres congratulates Alejandro Rodríguez on his birthday and the fans surrender at his feet

Football

The engineer Alejandro Rodríguez has become an essential element in the recent golden age of the UANL Tigres in the MX League, serving as the president of the institution and currently living his third stage in the midst of a crisis of results in the Closing tournament 2021.

Despite the situation that it is going through in the contest, the group of felines has been present on social networks with an emotional message of congratulations on his birthday to the Mexican manager.

“We congratulate our President Alejandro Rodríguez today on his anniversary! Happy birthday to you, ‘Inge’!” They wrote.

Before the publication, the comments and reactions of the fans of the northern sultana were immediate, showing their love and appreciation for the person of the engineer Alejandro Rodríguez.