Liga MX: Club Tigres congratulates Alejandro Rodríguez on his birthday and the fans surrender at his feet

The engineer Alejandro Rodríguez has become an essential element in the recent golden age of the UANL Tigres in the MX League, serving as the president of the institution and currently living his third stage in the midst of a crisis of results in the Closing tournament 2021.

Despite the situation that it is going through in the contest, the group of felines has been present on social networks with an emotional message of congratulations on his birthday to the Mexican manager.

“We congratulate our President Alejandro Rodríguez today on his anniversary! Happy birthday to you, ‘Inge’!” They wrote.

Before the publication, the comments and reactions of the fans of the northern sultana were immediate, showing their love and appreciation for the person of the engineer Alejandro Rodríguez.

Happy birthday to the best president in team history. – MAG (@migangelgarzam) April 19, 2021

Thank you Inge for the GOLDEN AGE! – The U De NL (@UanlTigres_) April 19, 2021

The best president of all – Rous (@mrous_) April 19, 2021

Inge many congratulations that are many more

But you have to squeeze it to tigers are slacking

We have to go back to being the most winning team, we go for everything inge that they give their birthday a triumph in classic and qualification to the league – El Pia podaca nl (@ andrespia13) April 19, 2021

Congratulations Tigre Mayor I wish you many more and these come accompanied by titles, take good care of yourself and if you can send a greeting to my son Beko. – Pedro (@Pacekaso) April 19, 2021