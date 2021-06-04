Liga MX: Club Tigres boasts progress in the recovery of Jesús Dueñas (VIDEO)

The UANL Tigres have started their preseason training sessions under the title of coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera, ahead of the first preparation games to face the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

After missing the final part of the Closing tournament 2021 Due to injury, the felines have shown off the rehabilitation process that midfielder Jesús Dueñas is undergoing for next season.

Via Twitter, released the video and the statement of the details of the recovery process from the left ankle injury suffered by the 32-year-old Mexican midfielder to be ready for the start of the tournament.

“Jesús Dueñas is aware of the need to recover time on his return to the courts, so he is fully in the process of rehabilitating his left ankle injury,” the statement said.

It should be noted that the UANL Tigres will have their first preparation commitments in the United States, facing the Águilas del América, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the Rayados de Monterrey.

