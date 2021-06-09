Liga MX: Club Tigres boasts progress in the recovery of Jesús Dueñas (VIDEO)

The UANL Tigers have had their second day of training under the coach’s orders Miguel Herrera, facing the first preparation games heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

After showing up for the felines’ preseason after being operated on for his ankle injury, midfielder Jesús Dueñas continues his rehabilitation for the start of the 2021-2022 season.

Through Twitter, the feline team released the video where they are seen performing different exercises with the physical trainer to strengthen the resistance of the operated ankle, accompanied by the following message.

“This is how Jesús Dueñas continues his rehabilitation process after his ankle injury. Hit it hard, Pollo! #PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres”, they wrote.

It should be noted that the UANL Tigres will have their first preparation commitments in the preseason facing the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara and to the Eagles of America in the U.S.

