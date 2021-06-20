Liga MX: Club Tigres and its emotional message to Austin FC prior to their friendly game (VIDEO)

The UANL Tigres have surprised their loyal fans on social media by sending an emotional message to Austin FC ahead of their great home debut in Major League Soccer.

Through Twitter, the group of cats broadcast the video where some of the players and the coach Miguel Herrera they wish him the best in the first official game at his stadium in the club’s history.

“Welcome the new # GREEN era to @MLS. Success @AustinFC in your first home game! #EstoEsTigres”, they wrote.

After eight days in the current 2021 season of Major League Soccer, the Q2 stadium opens its doors to experience the first 90 minutes in the history of Austin FC receiving a visit from San Jose Earthquakes.

It should be noted that the UANL Tigres and Austin FC will meet next July 13, in the third and last game of preparation of the felines towards the Opening tournament 2021 of the MX League.

