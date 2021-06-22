Liga MX: Club Tigres, among the most popular clubs in Concacaf

Despite falling short in the Opening tournament 2021 of the MX League, the UANL Tigres leave the Rayados from Monterrey among the clubs with the highest number of interactions on social media.

According to the information released by ‘Sports and finance‘, the set of felines are located in the fourth position of the Concacaf teams with the most popularity in the different digital platforms with 4.47 million interactions in the month of May.

Read also: Club América: Eagles fans explode due to departure of Alan Medina

The podium is made up of Cruz Azul Machine as the leader with 15.4 million interactions, followed by Eagles of America with 9.81 million and Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara with 5.46 million.

Let’s go for more the team and its fans! https://t.co/jBAv2K3UiC – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) June 22, 2021

The Saprissa complements the top five of the clubs with the most interactions on social networks with 3.77 million, being the only team that does not belong to Liga MX that appears on said popularity list.

Read also: OFFICIAL: Club América announces the departure of Alan Medina for the Apertura 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Tigres de la UANL Liga MX Social networks