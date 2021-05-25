Liga MX: Club Santos will increase the capacity of the TSM stadium in the final vs Cruz Azul

Santos Laguna’s team will host the first leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX against the Cruz Azul Machine, a game that will suffer a considerable increase in capacity over half of the property.

In a press videoconference, the governor of the state of Coahuila, Miguel Angel Riquelme, gave the endorsement for the TSM stadium to allow access to 70% of the stadium’s capacity in the first 90 minutes of the series.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlas FC seeks Chivas striker as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

“The soccer club was authorized a capacity of 70 percent for the next game. Coahuila is still green and at very low levels within the federal traffic light. It was authorized for the Liguilla game to be held on May 27 at 9:00 p.m. 00 hours against the Cruz Azul team, a capacity of 70 percent for the stadium, “he said.

Even in the absence of authorization from Liga MX and the club, Santos Laguna will be able to allow access to more than 20 thousand fans to the Santos Modelo Territory for the first leg of the final against the Cruz Azul Machine.

Read also: Club Tigres: Hugo Ayala reported to the preseason for Apertura 2021