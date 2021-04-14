Liga MX: Club Santos will allow minors to enter the TSM stadium vs Club Toluca

The Santos Laguna team continues with its preparation training to face the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the MX League in local condition against the Red Devils of Toluca.

After the return of the fans to the TSM stadium, the Lagunero team has announced that they will allow access to children with the age of five years or more for the game against the Mexican team.

Through a statement released on its social networks, the squad of the Lagunera region confirmed that it has received authorization to allow underage fans to enter for the commitment on matchday 15.

“We inform our beloved fans the following: In the game this Sunday, April 18, against Toluca, to be played at the Corona Stadium, only children from five years of age and older will be allowed access, according to the provisions of the authorities and of Liga MX “.

“The same will be presenting a printed or digital identification in the corresponding accesses (birth certificate, CURP, proof of studies, etc.). It is important to have this identification available throughout your stay in the Santos Modelo Territory”, says the statement.

